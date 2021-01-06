He arrived in a blaze of glory during the summer transfer window, but Donny van de Beek has barely played for Manchester United since.

His absence from almost every starting XI since then, and almost cursory minutes if ever he does actually get on the pitch, has seemingly caused uproar in his homeland.

However, it does appear that van de Beek will have to wait even longer to make his mark at Old Trafford, with manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, hinting that it could be next season before he’s given a proper opportunity to shine.

“Donny has played well when he’s had the chance,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“I think we are too quick sometimes to jump on, ‘Oh he’s not playing, it’s a failure’.

“But with Victor and Fred as examples, it takes a little bit of time and now they are massively important players in our squad, in our team, which will be the same with Donny.

“He has come in and he is in a midfield group there with quality, challenging with Bruno [Fernandes], Juan [Mata] and Jesse [Lingard]. I have loads of No 10s, loads of central midfielders with Paul [Pogba], Nemanja [Vidic], Scott [McTominay] and Fred, and Donny has done well when he has come in.

“He is always ready, he always works hard in training, he’s positive and he will make differences in many games for us this season. He will grow more and more for next year.”

After being an unquestionable starter at Ajax, clearly van de Beek is learning a harsh lesson at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Even if there’s a belief that he will be handed his chances in a few months time, the question must surely be how motivated he will still be by that point…