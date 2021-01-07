£20m bid accepted as Ajax continue in their efforts to land West Ham striker

Dutch side Ajax are reportedly advancing in their talks to sign West Ham striker Sébastien Haller in a deal worth up to £27.5m, as per ESPN.

Haller, 26, only joined the Hammers 12-months ago after making the switch from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth a whopping £45m, as per Transfermarkt.

However, despite the Ivorian’s hefty price-tag, Haller has struggled to adapt to life in England’s top-flight.

The 26-year-old forward has featured in 48 matches in the Premier League but has managed to score just 10 goals, although one of those was a stunning over-head bicycle kick against Crystal Palace.

According to a recent report from ESPN, the Hammers forward is edging closer to a shock switch to Ajax.

ESPN claim Haller is happy to move to Ajax due to the possibility of reuniting with boss Erik ten Hag, who previously coached him whilst at Utrecht.

It is understood that agreeing to personal will not be a problem with a final fee set to be decided, however, it is expected to be within the region of £27.5m, including potential add-ons.

Sky Sports have recently added to this quickly developing story by reporting the Hammers have accepted a £20m bid from Ajax.

This one looks set to be wrapped up fairly quickly now.

Either way, should Haller make a January switch to Holland, West Ham are all but certain to fail to recoup anywhere close to the £45m they paid out for him a year ago.