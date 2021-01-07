AC Milan and Barcelona battle to sign the nephew of an infamous former Chelsea player

We all know that certain traits run in the family and footballers tend to have family members who are also excellent players, but let’s hope that Melayro Bogarde hasn’t inherited all of the family habits.

He’s the nephew of the infamous former Chelsea defender Winston Bogarde who barely played in his four year stint at Stamford Bridge, but he also refused to leave because Chelsea gave him an utterly eye watering contract with suggestions he earned over €9m in four years with a grand total of only 11 appearances.

That episode overshadowed a successful career where he won domestic and European titles in his time, so he’ll be pleased to see that two of his former clubs are looking to sign his nephew in Barcelona and AC Milan.

Melayro Bogarde is a highly rated defender who has started to break into the Hoffenheim first team, so it’s no surprise to see that Kicker have indicated that Barca and Milan are now looking to make a move.

They praise him for being an exceptionally calm defender who likes to play his way out of trouble, while his contract is also up at the end of the season so it won’t take a transfer fee to sign him either.

They suggest that he’s better off staying in Germany for now and it would be a shame if he moved to a bigger club only to sit in the stands and pick up a wage, but perhaps that would also make his uncle strangely proud.