AC Milan defender available on cut price offer

Diego Laxalt could be available on a cut-price deal as AC Milan look to offload the left-back in the summer. Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports tweeted saying that the Serie A leaders were keen to do a deal for the Uruguayan, who is on loan at Celtic this season.

Joseph confirmed that there was no option to buy in the loan agreement that Celtic struck back in October. Celtic may look to seal a deal but that could very dependent upon who is still at the club come the summer.

Sempre Milan said that Technical Director Paolo Maldini wants £8m for the player but is open to discussion as they look to offload the former Genoa player. They also report that a deal could be dependent on Neil Lennon’s own future at Celtic. Albeit, they predict that the San Siro club would likely sell for around £4.5m.

Laxalt has had mixed reviews in Glasgow. He started sensationally, setting a new Europa League record for the number of tackles made in a match, when Celtic faced Lille in France. However, his final ball has been criticised against the likes of Rangers at New Year. At £4.5m he would represent good value, but it does seem unlikely that the Scottish champions would pay £8m. With no reported interest from outside of Celtic, Milan will need to come to some sort of arrangement to offload the player.