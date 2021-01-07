Agreement reached: Arsenal finally look set to offload Mesut Ozil as Fenerbahce agree terms with Arsenal and the player

There may have been some hopes among the Arsenal fans that Mesut Ozil would find his way back into the Arsenal team this month, but it appears that an exit is now inevitable.

The worst case scenario would see him continue to sit at home and waste his final years by not playing at all, so a move to Turkey with Fenerbahce could still bring out the best in him.

He’s German of Turkish heritage but he’s spoken in the past about his love of Turkey, so it will be exciting to watch him in action if the move actually goes through.

It’s not been officially confirmed yet, but the latest reports suggest that an agreement has been reached between Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Ozil:

Fenerbahçe have now foundan agreement with Mesut Ozil and Arsenal. Ozil will join the club on a 3 and a half year contract. [@ahmetselimkul] — Z (@ZRAFC) January 7, 2021

It’s interesting to note that the Twitter account quoted in that report has gone for a different way of expressing that the deal is about to happen:

It’s a shame that things didn’t work out this year but he will leave Arsenal with a cult hero status among a large section of the support, while it almost seems inevitable that the two clubs will draw each other in Europe in the next couple of years so that could be a fun reunion to watch.