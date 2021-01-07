Ajax launch bid to sign £45m West Ham forward

According to Sky Sports, Ajax are trying to sign Sebastien Haller from West Ham.

The Dutch giants have made a bid which is reportedly worth less than half of the £45m that West Ham paid Eintracht Frankfurt for the forward in the summer of 2019.

No fee has been agreed and West Ham may decide to keep Haller until the summer because it would be easier to sign a replacement then.

Haller has been disappointing in the Premier League, scoring just 10 goals in 48 games. Arriving with such a hefty price tag, West Ham will be looking to cut their losses, but it is unlikely that they will let circa £23m go adrift.

The Ivory Coast international was a sensation in his Utrecht and Frankfurt days. Still only 26 years old, he will likely still have much to offer.

Ajax will be well aware of his talents from his stints in the Eredivisie and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.