“We just don’t learn” – these Arsenal fans argue about youngster as he reportedly edges closer to transfer away

Arsenal FC
Many Arsenal fans are worried about Folarin Balogun leaving the club following transfer rumours about the young forward.

The 19-year-old looks an exciting prospect and has shone on occasional appearances for the Arsenal first-team, but it might be that fans won’t be seeing much more of him.

The latest on Balogun’s future from The Athletic suggests that the teenager is heading out of the Emirates Stadium as he nears a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

This has prompted some fans to express their worry that Balogun could end up being another Serge Gnabry – the German winger who barely played for Arsenal before being offloaded.

As many of you will no doubt be aware, Gnabry is now at Bayern Munich and was one of the finest attacking players in Europe last season, playing a key role for the Bavarian giants as they won the Champions League.

Some Gooners are also pointing out, however, that Arsenal have lost many other young players in the past who didn’t amount to anything, though of course people will always be quick to point out the best ones that got away.

Here’s an idea of some of the tweets doing the rounds today following The Athletic’s report…

