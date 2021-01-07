Many Arsenal fans are worried about Folarin Balogun leaving the club following transfer rumours about the young forward.

The 19-year-old looks an exciting prospect and has shone on occasional appearances for the Arsenal first-team, but it might be that fans won’t be seeing much more of him.

The latest on Balogun’s future from The Athletic suggests that the teenager is heading out of the Emirates Stadium as he nears a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

This has prompted some fans to express their worry that Balogun could end up being another Serge Gnabry – the German winger who barely played for Arsenal before being offloaded.

As many of you will no doubt be aware, Gnabry is now at Bayern Munich and was one of the finest attacking players in Europe last season, playing a key role for the Bavarian giants as they won the Champions League.

Some Gooners are also pointing out, however, that Arsenal have lost many other young players in the past who didn’t amount to anything, though of course people will always be quick to point out the best ones that got away.

Here’s an idea of some of the tweets doing the rounds today following The Athletic’s report…

Don’t know why we just don’t learn from Gnabry situation — T?? (@TDoubleUU9) January 7, 2021

Arsenal have handled this shockingly from what I've understood. Fear this could be Gnabry 2.0. Balogun is supremely talented – probably more so than Nketiah. Such a shame we're going to lose him for nothing. #AFC https://t.co/bKJDqLgKCx — Matt Dawson (@mattddawson) January 7, 2021

I have high hopes for Balogun but he needs to realise for every Gnabry there's a Chris Willock, a Marcus Mcguane. With certain strikers coming to the twilight of their careers the pathway to 1st team football will become clearer sooner, just gotta be patient. — Ashley (@arsenalmyoxygen) January 7, 2021

Arsenal fans need to realize that not every youngster that leaves the club will go on to be the “next Gnabry” — Phil?? (@Philmonafc) January 7, 2021

Seriously this could be another serge gnabry situation ??, I think we will regret this https://t.co/nmyXPSfLDB — Steven Baverstock (@BaverstocSteven) January 7, 2021

This has Serge Gnabry written all over it ? https://t.co/XAxCbKZiq8 — LU/CA (@Gianluca_Leo) January 7, 2021

Hope this doesn't become another Gnabry situation. Balogun is a top talent. https://t.co/pEK7wBSYdi — 1886 (@1886_blog) January 7, 2021

Folarin Balogun is the next Gnabry. Just like Xavier Amaechi was the next Gnabry when he went to Hamburg in 2019. Just like Marcus McGuane was the next Gnabry when he went to Barcelona in 2018. https://t.co/oFc8WQJeLf — Harry (@RunReissRun) January 7, 2021