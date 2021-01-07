Arsenal interested in January move for highly-rated Premier League midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly weighing-up making a January approach for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma, 24, joined Brighton in 2018 after making a £15.21m switch from French side Lille, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining Graham Potters’ side, Bissouma has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated midfielders.

During his two-year spell, Bissouma has featured in 73 matches in all competitions for Brighton and continues to be one of the first names on Potters’ team sheets.

According to a recent report from the Football London, Bissouma’s continued inspired form has seen him emerge as a shock transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

The report claims that Arteta is looking to add to his midfield options and is believed to be ‘keen’ on Brighton’s 24-year-old.

Football London go on to claim that the Gunners’ hierarchy are also interested in Norwich’s Emi Buendia but the Canaries are reluctant to let their star midfielder leave.

However, Bissouma is rumoured to be more ‘open’ to joining Arteta at the Emirates which could prompt the Londoners to make an audacious January approach.

Football London also draw attention to Bissouma’s strong relationship with current Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes after the pair spent time together whilst at Lille.

However, it may be worth noting that given Brighton’s precarious league position, letting their star player leave half-way through the season may not be something the club’s hierarchy agree to.