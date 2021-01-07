Menu

Arsenal announce major fitness boost, plus update on positive COVID-19 case

Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey is back in training in a major fitness boost for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Ghana international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer and looked an exciting signing, but he’s barely been able to make an impact so far due to injury problems.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see their official site confirm today that Partey is now back in full training ahead of what can hopefully be a strong comeback for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled this season, though in recent games they’ve looked like turning things around, with the return of Partey sure to be a big help in that regard.

Arsenal.com also report on Gabriel Magalhaes as he recovers from coronavirus.

They state that the Brazilian defender, another fine summer signing by the Gunners, is currently well despite isolating with the virus.

Fans will hope this means Gabriel will be able to make a smooth return to action as soon as possible.

Having both of these players available will surely make Arsenal a very different proposition in the weeks and months ahead.

