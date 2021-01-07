Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is reportedly close to agreeing a pre-contract deal with a new club.

This sounds like a big blow for the Gunners, with The Athletic reporting that Balogun seems to be edging closer to a decision to leave the Emirates Stadium for a foreign club.

One small consolation for Arsenal, however, may be that Balogun is not moving to another Premier League club, where he could’ve ended up strengthening a major rival.

A previous report from The Athletic also linked the 19-year-old with Liverpool, and it’s easy to see how the teenager might have been tempted by a move to Anfield right now.

Jurgen Klopp has built a world class squad at Liverpool and has often shown a willingness to hand opportunities to young players.

Still, it seems Balogun is now heading for a move abroad instead, according to The Athletic, though it’s not yet clear which club he’s heading for.

Arsenal fans will still no doubt be disappointed by this development as Balogun looks a top prospect for the future who could’ve made an impact in the first-team in the not too distant future.