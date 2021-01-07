Menu

Offer accepted: Arsenal star on brink of major transfer as club chief speaks out on “dream come true”

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly accepted a contract offer from Fenerbahce as he finally closes in on an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

The former Germany international has been out of favour at Arsenal this season and a departure has seemed on the cards for some time.

It now seems things are finally moving closer as Turkish outlet DHA report that Ozil has accepted Fenerbahce’s contract offer as the final touches are put on a move.

This follows Ozil’s agent yesterday suggesting that his client’s future could be resolved in a matter of days following the opening of the January transfer window.

Fenerbahce’s president Ali Koc is also quoted in the report that “It is a difficult dream to come true” – suggesting the club are finally closing in on their dream signing after plenty of struggle.

It’s certainly the case that Ozil has been linked strongly with Fenerbahce several times in the past, with the 32-year-old seeming to have a strong connection with the club.

Some Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see him go, but it’s clear he was unlikely to win his place back in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

If the Gunners can sign a replacement this winter then Ozil’s exit should end up being the best decision for all involved.

