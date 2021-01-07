Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil may reportedly be just hours away from completing a transfer to Fenerbahce.

The former Germany international has been out of favour at the Emirates Stadium for some time now, and this will surely see him leave before too long.

Ozil’s agent told ESPN yesterday that a decision on his future could happen in days, though Todo Fichajes report that his move to Fenerbahce is all but done and could be finalised in a matter of hours.

We’ll have to see how accurate that is, but it does seem like, one way or another, the 32-year-old will surely be leaving Arsenal pretty soon.

On top of these rumours, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about Ozil’s future today.

As quoted by James Benge in the tweet below, the Spanish tactician says he expects a final decision on Ozil in the next few days, which is line with what the player’s agent told ESPN…

– Mikel Arteta says decision on Mesut Ozil's future "in the next few days"

– Omar Rekik announcement to come very soon

– Saliba will return for pre-season

– On Balogun: "We need to find an agreement with [the agent]. We are doing everything we can to keep him here." — James Benge (@jamesbenge) January 7, 2021

Ozil will leave Arsenal with a mixed reputation if he does indeed move on, with many fans long critical of his lack of work rate or impact in big games.

Others, however, will likely feel that the former Real Madrid man could still add some much-needed creativity to Arteta’s struggling side.