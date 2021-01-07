Menu

Report claims Ozil Fenerbahce transfer is hours away, Arsenal boss Arteta expects decision in “next few days”

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil may reportedly be just hours away from completing a transfer to Fenerbahce.

The former Germany international has been out of favour at the Emirates Stadium for some time now, and this will surely see him leave before too long.

MORE: Surprise claim from Mesut Ozil’s agent

Ozil’s agent told ESPN yesterday that a decision on his future could happen in days, though Todo Fichajes report that his move to Fenerbahce is all but done and could be finalised in a matter of hours.

We’ll have to see how accurate that is, but it does seem like, one way or another, the 32-year-old will surely be leaving Arsenal pretty soon.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United ace no longer training with the club after saying goodbyes ahead of transfer
Agreement close: Arsenal ace looks set to sign pre-contract for transfer away, but Liverpool miss out
Why the loan system needs to be reviewed and possibly overhauled

On top of these rumours, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about Ozil’s future today.

As quoted by James Benge in the tweet below, the Spanish tactician says he expects a final decision on Ozil in the next few days, which is line with what the player’s agent told ESPN…

Ozil will leave Arsenal with a mixed reputation if he does indeed move on, with many fans long critical of his lack of work rate or impact in big games.

Others, however, will likely feel that the former Real Madrid man could still add some much-needed creativity to Arteta’s struggling side.

More Stories Mesut Ozil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.