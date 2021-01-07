“We will announce it when we can” – Mikel Arteta all but confirms imminent Arsenal signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has all but confirmed the imminent signing of Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik.

The talented 19-year-old has been strongly linked with the Gunners by Football Insider recently, with Arteta asked about the deal in his press conference today.

As quoted by Charles Watts in the tweet below, Arteta has more or less confirmed the signing, saying the club will announce it when they can, which he hopes will be soon…

Arteta on Omar Rekik: "We will announce it when we can, he is a young talent that we have been following for a while that has a really bright future." On when the announcement could come: "I don’t know. Very soon." — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 7, 2021

Arteta praised the talent of Rekik, so fans will no doubt be excited to hear this official confirmation whenever it does come.

Arsenal need a busy January after their poor start to the season, so they’ll no doubt be encouraged by what looks like a fast start to the transfer window.

Rekik could give Arteta another option in defence as the likes of Rob Holding, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi have long looked unconvincing in that area.

Arsenal have a history of identifying some of the best young players in Europe, and they’ll hope Rekik can prove another success story.