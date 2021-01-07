Aston Villa v Liverpool: FA Cup fact file

Aston Villa take on Liverpool at Villa Park in the FA Cup third round tomorrow evening. The clubs met at the same ground in a Premier League fixture on 4 October 2020, when Villa produced a major upset by smashing Liverpool 7-2. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be out for revenge, but Villa could fancy a repeat of victory with the Reds injury problems and recent poor result at Southampton.

Aston Villa have lost six of their last seven FA Cup games against Liverpool though they did win the last meeting between the sides in this competition (2-1 at Wembley in 2015 Semi Final).

On each of the last three occasions Liverpool have eliminated Aston Villa from the FA Cup they’ve gone on to reach the Final (1987-88, 1991-92 and 1995-96).

Since beating Liverpool in the 2014/15 Semi Final, Aston Villa have lost their last three FA Cup games against Premier League sides by an aggregate score of 0-10.

Liverpool have been eliminated from four of their last six FA Cup ties against fellow Premier League sides, with the two exceptions in that run both coming in third round matches against Everton (2-1 in 2017/18, 1-0 in 2019/20).

The facts suggest that this will be an interesting match up. Villa will be seeking their first win in three games, whilst Liverpool are looking for a first victory in four!