Robert Snodgrass to complete move to West Brom

West Ham United’s Scottish midfielder is set to complete a move to West Bromwich Albion today.

The 33 year old has agreed terms for an 18 month contract and will undergo a medical this afternoon.

BREAKING: Robert Snodgrass set to complete move to West Brom. Snodgrass will undergo a medical today and sign a 18-month contract. The 33-year-old winger has been at West Ham since 2017.

Snodgrass, who has been at West Ham since 2017, was popular with the Hammers faithful. One such fan tweeted him a video compilation last night, showing his goals in a West Ham jersey. A major hint was then dropped as the player gave an emotional response, stating: “Last thing I needed to see at this time.”

Last thing I needed to see at this time ?????? https://t.co/Iksvlw34CQ — Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) January 6, 2021

Snodgrass has only started three matches this season so will be keen to get more regular first team football. However, he leaves his mark in East London, having made over 80 appearances for the club.