Chelsea likely to perform U-turn and block loan deal for ace after an injury to his teammate

It’s quite common to see a player break into the first team and look impressive before struggling for form, but it’s also a tough situation for the club to manage.

Once they’ve proven themselves at the highest level it’s unlikely that they’ll continue to develop if they go back to U23 football, but most managers don’t have the ability to live with their mistakes as they play their way back into form.

Fikayo Tomori is finding himself in that situation with Chelsea and a January loan move looked like the perfect option for him, but a report from Goal has now indicated that Chelsea will block any move after Andreas Christensen picked up an injury.

They confirm that a temporary switch to Leeds was the most likely option and perhaps it could still happen as the transfer window goes on, but it must be frustrating for the defender.

He’s hardly getting a chance to play this season and Frank Lampard’s job is very much on the line just now so he’s probably going to stick with his more senior options, so this does have the potential to be a completely wasted season for Tomori.