Christian Eriksen not a target for Paris-Saint Germain

Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly informed Inter Milan that midfielder Christian Eriksen is not a transfer target of theirs.
Eriksen, 28, joined Inter Milan just 12-months ago after refusing to renew his deal at Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite the Danish playmaker making a £24.3m switch to the San Siro, Eriksen’s time in Italy has not gone to plan.
Eriksen has struggled to force his way into manager Antonio Conte’s first-team plans and has only started 12 Serie A matches since joining.
In light of the midfielder’s limited game-time Eriksen’s long-term future in Italy has become the subject to much speculation.
After his former manager Mauricio Pochettino was recently unveiled as Paris-Saint Germain’s new boss following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, there have been strong suggestions Eriksen could be set for a switch to the Ligue 1 champions.
However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from ESPN who claim that Paris-Saint Germain do not view Eriksen as a transfer target.
ESPN’s Julian Laurens claims the Paris-Saint Germain sporting director Leandro is set to meet with Pochettino soon to discuss the club’s transfer plans.
However, despite his availability, Pochettino is set to reject a reunion with Eriksen.