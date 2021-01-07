Done deal: Arsenal favourite Mesut Ozil officially completes his transfer to Turkish giants Fenerbahce

Usually a player who sits in the stand and takes a giant wage for doing very little is hated by the fans, so it’s always been interesting that Mesut Ozil had a cult status among some of the Arsenal support.

Admittedly it looked like he was desperate to be out there with the team and the decision to keep him in the cold certainly wasn’t his, but it finally looks like the story is over.

Memories will be split between some sublime moments that he produced on the pitch and accusations of him going missing when the going got tough, but it looks like he leaves on good terms.

There have been reports about him moving to Turkey to sign for Fenerbahce for a few days now, but beIN Sport in Turkey are now reporting that the transfer has been fully completed:

? ?? Transfer tamamland?.Dünyaca ünlü y?ld?z futbolcu Mesut Özil, Fenerbahçe ile 3.5 y?ll?k sözle?me imzalad?. ?Fenerbahçe camias?na hay?rl? olsun — Mert Yüksektepe (@mertyuksektepee) January 7, 2021

He made over 250 appearances in his eight seasons at the club and he’s always been a fun player to watch, so perhaps this move will give a lot of people a reason to watch some Turkish football from now on.