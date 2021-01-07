Eric Garcia agrees personal terms with Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and could complete his transfer back to the Nou Camp this month, according to reports in The Sun.

Garcia refused to sign a new contract at the Etihad in a bid to force a move back to Barca. Indeed, in August, Pep Guardiola told The Sun: “Garcia told us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City, so he has one more year. We wanted it but he doesn’t want to extend. I imagine he wants to play in another place.”

Garcia is out of contract at Man City at the end of the season and is free to negotiate pre-contract terms with European clubs this month. If reports are true then he has arranged personal terms with Barcelona, and he could quickly be back in Catalonia, still at the age of just 19.

The Sun appear to have got their report from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed Barcelona and Garcia have agreed on a five-year deal.

The defender could make the move now. Although, that seems unlikely as City demanded £20m for the player last summer, whereas he could join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer.