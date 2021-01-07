Everton are reportedly ‘still going after’ Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot whose future has been cast into doubt as the Old Lady continue in their pursuit to land Papu Gomez from Atalanta.

Rabiot, 25, joined Juventus on a free transfer from Paris-Saint Germain during the 2019 summer transfer window, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining the Ligue 1 champions, Rabiot has featured in 54 matches in all competitions, however, under Andrea Pirlo, the French midfielder has recently seen his game-time grow.

Despite his decent form, reports in Italy from Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness) claim Carlo Ancelotti, who previously managed the 25-year-old whilst at PSG is interested in bringing him to Goodison Park.

It has been reported that Juventus are keen to bring Atalanta’s Gomez to Turin and two names they could use in an offer of exchange are Federico Bernardeschi and Rabiot.

It is not yet clear whether or not the Toffees have made formal contact with Juventus over the possible signing of Rabiot, however, given how well the Frenchman previously performed under Ancelloti, this could be a very successful deal, for all parties.