Jurgen Klopp gives ominous injury update on Diogo Jota

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an ominous injury update regarding star striker Diogo Jota, claiming the Portuguese attacker is still ‘a few weeks’ away from completing his recovery.

Jota, 24, joined Liverpool last summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £40.23m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Jota has emerged as one of the club’s most prolific forwards after hitting the ground running.

The talented Portuguese marksman has already racked up nine goals for Liverpool in his first 17 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite his inspired form, the 24-year-old has been forced to sit out his side’s last seven games after picking up a nasty knee injury against Midtjylland.

Jota has not featured since the start of December with Klopp forced to field his usual front-three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamad Salah.

As the Reds’ injury problems continue to mount with no sign of the gruelling 2020-21 season’s fixture list slowing down, fans have been eager to learn when they can expect to see their new £40m man back in action.

Goal’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has provided an update on Jota’s current injury status.

After Klopp spoke during a scheduled press conference on Thursday, Jones has quoted the German tactican who was asked about Jota’s knee injury.