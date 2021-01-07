Leicester City defender’s loan return leaves door open for January transfer move

Cardiff City have confirmed that Brendan Rodgers has recalled Filip Benkovic. The Leicester City manager has been concerned about the lack of football that Benkovic has had during this latest loan spell, his third since signing for the Premiership side.

Ironically the only successful spell for Benkovic came under Rodgers while at Celtic, but it appears that the Croatian central defender is not in the Irishman’s plans at Leicester and is available for a transfer during this window.

Cardiff City confirmed the situation on social media:

#CardiffCity can confirm that Filip Benkovi? has been recalled by parent club Leicester City. We’d like to thank Filip for his services and wish him the best for the future.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/OkbmI7JAjE — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 6, 2021

One rumour gaining traction is that Celtic could make a move for the player. Neil Lennon will be looking to strengthen in the central defensive area given that Christopher Jullien suffered a long-term injury, whilst the abysmal form of Irish captain Shane Duffy has left many scratching their heads over his loan deal at the Hoops.

Benkovic had a successful spell at Celtic Park and would be a popular choice with fans. Rodgers knows that a loan deal would get the player game time, whilst the Croatian international himself will have familiarity with the club.