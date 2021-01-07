Liverpool could change their plans this January with regards to signing a new defender, according to transfer reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Speaking on The Transfer Show, as quoted in this report from Sky Sports, Sheth explained that he didn’t initially expect Liverpool to be active this winter.

And while he also said that he still wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool didn’t rush to the market for a new centre-back, he also stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if they changed their mind after recent developments.

It’s been a difficult season for the Reds as injuries at the back have hampered their progress, with Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury a particularly big blow.

As well as that, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have struggled to stay fit, and most Liverpool fans would surely agree that more depth is needed in that position if they are to have any hope of retaining their Premier League title.

Discussing LFC’s transfer plans, Sheth said: “If you go back to the summer, Liverpool actually sold a central defender in Dejan Lovren and Klopp decided that he didn’t need to go into the market because he had Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

“He thought that would be enough to take them through the season. I don’t think he foresaw the injury problems and having to play Fabinho, plus one of Phillips and Williams. People will say they only conceded one goal against Southampton, but playing two of your central midfielders in defence weakens two areas of the pitch.

“The way Liverpool approach their transfer policy, they always seem to have a shortlist of one player – when you look at when they first looked to sign Van Dijk. They didn’t look to sign someone else and came back for him in the following January. Would I be surprised if Liverpool signed a centre-back in this transfer window? No.

“Would I be surprised if they didn’t? Again no, simply because of their recruitment policy. But I just wonder if Klopp will change that policy very slightly and bring in a defender as a short-term fix, having watched what happened at Southampton.”