Liverpool join two other Premier League clubs in offering their stadium to the NHS as Covid vaccine hub

Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham and Aston Villa in offering their stadiums to the NHS to use as hubs to help roll out the coronavirus vaccine.

The UK recently approved both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs to help tackle the pandemic, and it is now an urgent priority to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible amid a worrying rise in cases and hospitalisations.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are now ready to offer the use of their home ground Anfield, in what would undoubtedly be a big help for the NHS.

With hospitals already overwhelmed, extra space is badly needed to help get people vaccinated, and football stadiums seem ideal as they’re big spaces that remain unoccupied for most of the week.

Sky Sports also state that Tottenham’s stadium and Aston Villa’s ground could also be under consideration.

One hopes other football clubs will offer their facilities as well, with people all over the country needing access to vaccines at this crucial stage in the pandemic.