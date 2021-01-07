Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not ruling out sealing the transfer of a new centre-back this January, but has hinted at why he won’t be doing so.

Speaking at his press conference today, the German tactician was quoted by The Athletic’s James Pearce as saying he can’t say for sure what the club will do in this department this winter.

However, he followed that up by saying that this is not a normal situation, and that Liverpool will behave responsibly this January, which perhaps suggests that the COVID-19 situation could be a key reason that signings aren’t likely to happen…

Klopp: "This club will always be very responsible with the things we do. If the world was in a normal place and then 3 senior CBs got injured, is that a situation when you would do something? Yes, usually. But it's not." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 7, 2021

Liverpool have an injury crisis at the back and surely need to bring someone in, but Klopp is certainly right to remind us that there are more important things than football.

The Reds would perhaps do well to sign someone from within the UK to limit travel in and out of the country right now when cases have been on the rise for some time, both here and in a number of other countries.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping there is a sensible solution to this issue.