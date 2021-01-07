Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly seeming to lean towards a transfer to Inter Milan instead of joining Barcelona.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Liverpool for many years now and it would be a blow for the Reds to lose him, but it seems increasingly likely as he nears the end of his contract.

The latest from Don Balon is that Inter Milan look perhaps more likely than Barca to sign Wijnaldum right now, and it seems clear he could be a quality signing for Antonio Conte’s side.

Sky Sports have reported on Wijnaldum stalling on signing a new contract with Liverpool, but their report mentions Barcelona as suitors rather than Inter.

The 30-year-old has played a key role in LFC’s recent success in the Premier League and the Champions League, and it’s easy to see why big clubs like Barca and Inter could be keen to add him to their squads.

Thankfully, Liverpool have plenty of other midfielders in their side so should be able to cope without Wijnaldum, even if many fans will be sad to see him go.