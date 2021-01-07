Man City full back attracting interest from four Premier League clubs

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has reportedly attracted interest from four Premier League clubs.

The Sun reports that West Ham, Southampton, Leicester and Wolves are all said to be interested in the player, along with European clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy, as well as Russia. In addition to this interest, 90min claim Pep Guardiola is prepared to listen to offers for the Ukrainian full-back after he fell down the pecking order at the Etihad.

Zinchenko is now thought to be considering his options. He will be in no rush to move on as his City deal runs for another four years, but he has often found himself frustrated by being on the bench for most this season. Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo are ahead of him, while centre-halves Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte can also play left-back. Meanwhile, City boss Guardiola has also been impressed by Angelino’s displays for RB Leipzig in a season-long loan.

The Sun had revealed, last month, that Wolves are lining up a return raid for Zinchenko, two years after he turned down a £19million move to the midlands club. The 23-year-old has also been on Napoli’s radar, with the Serie A giants tipped to be plotting a swoop for the Ukraine International. However, the fact he can also play in midfield or on the wing makes him more attractive to Wolves.