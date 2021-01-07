Manchester United are reportedly not as interested in a transfer deal for Moises Caicedo as has been widely reported, according to Stretty News.

The exciting young midfielder has been scouted by the Red Devils, according to the Man Utd blog, but their interest doesn’t really extend beyond that.

The report explains that United do not look set to enter into negotiations for Caicedo, so fans may have to accept that this is one rumour that isn’t going to amount to anything.

If recent claims from the Daily Mail are to be believed, Chelsea are also among Caicedo’s admirers, and it may be that they’ll now be in a stronger position to snap him up.

The Blues would surely benefit if United are not going to be involved in this transfer battle, but one imagines there may well be other suitors involved as well.

The 19-year-old looks to be one of the biggest prospects coming through in South American football, and it will be intriguing to see where his career takes him next.

He could certainly make a good fit for this promising young squad being put together by Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.