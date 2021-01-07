Menu

Man United face paying £90m for transfer of Premier League star, deal could hinge on Paul Pogba

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, but a bid for him could hinge on what happens with Paul Pogba.

According to The Athletic, Grealish remains on Man Utd’s radar, but could cost around £90million to sign from Villa now after he recently signed a new contract with the club.

MORE: Gary Neville explains how Pep Guardiola tactics unnerved Manchester United centre-backs

Unsurprisingly, it’s suggested that it could require selling a big name like Pogba could be needed before United can afford to pay that kind of fee for Grealish.

The England international seems an ideal fit for the Red Devils, however, so fans will no doubt hope there is a chance he can make his way to Old Trafford soon.

£90m could end up being a very decent price to pay for such a top player, with Grealish looking one of the Premier League’s outstanding players for the last year or so.

jack grealish

Jack Grealish is in superb form and would be an exciting signing for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting a promising squad together at United, but it remains to be seen if the Norwegian tactician has enough in this side at the moment to truly challenge for major honours.

More Stories / Latest News
The strange comparison between Juventus and Celtic
Liverpool join two other Premier League clubs in offering their stadium to the NHS as Covid vaccine hub
SFA will not investigate Celtic over trip to Dubai during pandemic

Despite looking in a good position in the title race, United were well beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final last night.

A signing like Grealish could take MUFC to the next level and give them a much-needed upgrade on attacking midfielders like Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

More Stories Jack Grealish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.