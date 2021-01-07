Manchester United are reportedly still interested in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, but a bid for him could hinge on what happens with Paul Pogba.

According to The Athletic, Grealish remains on Man Utd’s radar, but could cost around £90million to sign from Villa now after he recently signed a new contract with the club.

Unsurprisingly, it’s suggested that it could require selling a big name like Pogba could be needed before United can afford to pay that kind of fee for Grealish.

The England international seems an ideal fit for the Red Devils, however, so fans will no doubt hope there is a chance he can make his way to Old Trafford soon.

£90m could end up being a very decent price to pay for such a top player, with Grealish looking one of the Premier League’s outstanding players for the last year or so.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting a promising squad together at United, but it remains to be seen if the Norwegian tactician has enough in this side at the moment to truly challenge for major honours.

Despite looking in a good position in the title race, United were well beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final last night.

A signing like Grealish could take MUFC to the next level and give them a much-needed upgrade on attacking midfielders like Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.