Manchester United summer signing urged to leave the club already

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is already being advised to leave the club after struggling for playing time since his summer transfer from Ajax.

The Netherlands international shone in his time at Ajax and looked like he’d be a superb signing for United, or indeed for many other top European clubs.

One imagines Van de Beek could have become a regular starter for a lot of other top sides, though he’s faced competition from the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

In a way, it’s puzzling that Man Utd made him a priority given the options they already had, and now Dutch legend Ronald de Boer has made it clear he thinks the player should be considering his future.

Speaking to AD, De Boer suggested that Van de Beek needs to think about his playing time ahead of the European Championships, whilst adding that he thinks his playing style would be better suited to Spanish football.