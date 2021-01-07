Manchester United summer signing urged to leave the club already

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is already being advised to leave the club after struggling for playing time since his summer transfer from Ajax.
The Netherlands international shone in his time at Ajax and looked like he’d be a superb signing for United, or indeed for many other top European clubs.
One imagines Van de Beek could have become a regular starter for a lot of other top sides, though he’s faced competition from the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.
In a way, it’s puzzling that Man Utd made him a priority given the options they already had, and now Dutch legend Ronald de Boer has made it clear he thinks the player should be considering his future.
Speaking to AD, De Boer suggested that Van de Beek needs to think about his playing time ahead of the European Championships, whilst adding that he thinks his playing style would be better suited to Spanish football.
“The European Championship is coming, he will undoubtedly want to be there,” De Boer said.
“Maybe it would be good for him to discuss with the club exactly what they want with him. If the view on playing time does not improve, he may have to declare that he should be rented or even sold.
“You have to be lucky every now and then. Of course it doesn’t look great now, but with a great performance it can suddenly change completely. We also don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.
“Perhaps they have made certain agreements with his transfer, they will get him ready for next year this season. That always remains a bit of a guess.”
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Why on earth play Pogba when is heart is not with United, they signed Van De Beek why if no intention of playing him, suppose the lad feels why bother with no matter what I do Pogba plays, United should start looking at their players who has the heart to play and those think it’s just a run out, Shaw needs to go asap for one, Fred is another, and that No 9 well could not hit a open goal to save his life. A clear out is needed ans even look for a New manager with a hair dryer not a soft brush.