Man United youngster promoted to first-team ahead of Watford clash

Manchester United youngster and new-signing Facundo Pellistri could be in line for his senior debut after reportedly being promoted to the Red Devils’ first-team ahead of their FA Cup clash against Watford on Saturday.

Pellistri, 19, joined United from South American side CA Penarol during deadline day of last year’s summer transfer window, the move was confirmed on the club’s official website.

Despite joining six months ago, the teenager has so far been forced to adapt to English football by showcasing his talent in the club’s under-23s side.

Impressively, the young Uruguayan has not disappointed after being directly involved in four goals in his first eight appearances for the under-23s in all competitions.

However, with United set to host Championship side Watford in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Pellistri looks to be in line to make his long-awaited first-team debut.

According to a recent report from MEN, the United coaching staff have promoted the 19-year-old to the Reds’ senior squad.

With a fierce fixture list to contend with as well as competing in three different competitions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well look to his new youngster during Saturday’s Cup match.