Manchester United legend Gary Neville used his old club’s defeat to Manchester City to fire a warning to Liverpool over the Premier League title race.

Neville was clearly impressed with what he saw from City last night as they earned a deserved 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

This follows an impressive performance by Pep Guardiola’s side to win 3-1 away to Chelsea in their last league game as they show signs of recovering after a slow start to the season.

This was bad news for United last night as they were dumped out of the League Cup, but it could also be bad news for defending champions Liverpool as they endure something of a slip-up.

The Reds ran away with the title last term as City’s standards dropped, but it looks like Guardiola’s side could now be a serious force again in the battle for this year’s title.

Discussing the title race on Sky Sports, Neville said: “They’re a dangerous proposition. Liverpool dropped points on Monday night and obviously from a Manchester United point of view we had a little bit of a smile.

“But Manchester City players, having played like they did at Chelsea, they’ll be the ones in the background thinking ‘that was a good three points dropped for us because we know we can win this title, we know we can beat that Liverpool team’.

“Liverpool are making mistakes and they needed to make mistakes to allow City back in. If they play like that they’re a dangerous proposition. They’ve got three games at home now and they’re the ones who’ll cause Liverpool problems.

“Manchester United are immediately in their eye line, but City are there just lurking and playing like that they’re going to be really dangerous.”