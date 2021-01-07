Menu

Ex-PL star aims dig at Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes after City defeat

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has tweeted a dig at Bruno Fernandes following Manchester United’s defeat to Manchester City last night.

The Portugal international has been a star performer for Man Utd since he joined the club a year ago, proving one of the finest signings by any Premier League club in recent history.

MORE: Man Utd star announces departure at club training ground

Fernandes’ tremendous impact has been such that he’s even been compared to City star Kevin De Bruyne, with former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick recently paying him this compliment in an interview with CaughtOffside.

However, after De Bruyne out-shone Fernandes in the Manchester Derby last night, it seems Agbonlahor is having none of it.

Tweeting after the game, the former England international made himself perfectly clear…

More Stories / Latest News
Christian Eriksen not a target for Paris-Saint Germain
Manchester United very interested in potential transfer swoop for in-demand 19-year-old
Manchester United ace no longer training with the club after saying goodbyes ahead of transfer

United fans won’t be too happy with this, even if De Bruyne had the better game yesterday evening.

Over the course of the last year, one can surely still argue that Fernandes has very much been in that category, and one game surely doesn’t change that.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes gabriel agbonlahor Kevin De Bruyne Luke Chadwick Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.