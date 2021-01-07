Ex-PL star aims dig at Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes after City defeat

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has tweeted a dig at Bruno Fernandes following Manchester United’s defeat to Manchester City last night.

The Portugal international has been a star performer for Man Utd since he joined the club a year ago, proving one of the finest signings by any Premier League club in recent history.

Fernandes’ tremendous impact has been such that he’s even been compared to City star Kevin De Bruyne, with former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick recently paying him this compliment in an interview with CaughtOffside.

However, after De Bruyne out-shone Fernandes in the Manchester Derby last night, it seems Agbonlahor is having none of it.

Tweeting after the game, the former England international made himself perfectly clear…

Pls don’t put Fernandes in de bruyne category again thanks — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) January 6, 2021

United fans won’t be too happy with this, even if De Bruyne had the better game yesterday evening.

Over the course of the last year, one can surely still argue that Fernandes has very much been in that category, and one game surely doesn’t change that.