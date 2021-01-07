Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer equals Sir Alex Ferguson record after Man Utd defeat to Man City

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has equalled a Sir Alex Ferguson record…but not in a good way.

More specifically, the Red Devils boss has now lost as many domestic semi-finals in the space of a year as Ferguson ever managed in his entire 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.

MORE: Man Utd player ratings vs Man City

See below for the stat from Simon Stone, which is not the kind of Ferguson comparison Solskjaer will want…

The Norwegian tactician has done some fine work with Man Utd, turning them into genuine Premier League title contenders this season, but they have struggled to go all the way in recent cup competitions.

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs confident of tying down star player with £200,000 per week deal on the table
Gary Neville fires warning to Liverpool after Manchester United suffer City defeat
Aston Villa v Liverpool: FA Cup fact file

That’s certainly an area United could look to improve in, but it’s too late for them now in the Carabao Cup after City’s 2-0 win last night.

Fans will just have to hope Solskjaer can do a little better to help MUFC go all the way in the title race as there looks to be a real opportunity to challenge in this year’s extremely open race.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sir Alex Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.