Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has reportedly stopped training with the club as he anticipates a transfer away.

The Argentine has been out of favour in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for some time now, with the Red Devils sticking with David de Gea as their number one, while Dean Henderson returned from loan at Sheffield United in the summer to serve as De Gea’s understudy.

It makes sense that this could spell the end for Romero at United, and the Manchester Evening News report that he’s no longer involved in training sessions after recently saying his goodbyes to staff at Carrington.

Man Utd fans may be slightly disappointed to see Romero’s time at the club end this way after years of fine service.

Despite only ever being a backup, Romero was one of the finest number two goalkeepers in the Premier League for some time, and never let the club down when he was asked to fill in for De Gea.

As well as that, Romero never seemed to complain about his lack of playing time, showing himself to be a great professional as well as a useful squad player.

The MEN add that Romero could be leaving this month, though it’s not yet clear where he might be playing next.