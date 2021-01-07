Medical completed: Arsenal ace poised to leave permanently if he can agree a pay-off with the club

The biggest clubs always have issues selling a player because of the wages that they can offer, so it’s pretty common to see them agree to some kind of pay-off when they leave permanently.

Arsenal’s goalkeeping options behind Bernd Leno still look a bit sketchy when you consider some of the recent performances form the back-ups, but it was clear that Matt Macey was never really going to get a chance.

Scottish Premiership side Hibs need a new keeper after Dillon Barnes was recalled by QPR and an injury to Ofir Marciano led to their goalkeeping coach coming out of retirement to take up a spot on the bench, so it could be a good move for Macey.

READ MORE: Report suggests Arsenal only have themselves to blame if talented youngster leaves for nothing

It actually looks like the deal is pretty much done with Football-Insider confirming that he’s agreed terms with Hibs and he’s also passed his medical, so the only thing standing in his way is agreeing that pay-off with The Gunners.

His contract only ran until the end of the season so it might not be a huge amount for Arsenal to pay, but the report suggests they are expected to cover the majority of his wages for the rest of the season with that payment.

The giant keeper is now 26 and has only appeared for Arsenal in cup competitions, so this should be a chance for him to battle for a spot and impress at a good level.