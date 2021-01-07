Photo: Arsenal fans should be encouraged by William Saliba’s Nice debut

Mikel Arteta made it pretty clear that he didn’t want to play William Saliba just now despite favouring some average veteran players who were letting him down, so at least the fans can see him in action during his loan spell at Nice.

He had an eventful debut where some horrific play from his teammates enabled their defeat and the Brest keeper nearly scored the greatest own goal of all time.

The whole team did look all over the place so Saliba has his work cut out trying to turn them around, but the stats from his debut are very encouraging:

? William Saliba made an encouraging Nice debut at Brest, making the most successful passes and winning the ball back more often than anybody else. #SB29OGCN ??https://t.co/TAnAKljvSb pic.twitter.com/PXjtgsSzt2 — OGC Nice ???? (@ogcnice_eng) January 7, 2021

It demonstrates again that he’s a good player who is ready to play at a high level, so hopefully he gets more chances to play at Arsenal on his return in the summer.