Photo: Done deal – Arsenal officially confirm their first January signing and give a major hint over his initial status

There has been plenty of talk in recent days about Arsenal signing Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik, and they’ve just officially confirmed his transfer on their academy Twitter channel:

Welcome to The Arsenal, Omar Rekik ? https://t.co/9yMeRffwt8 — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) January 7, 2021

The fact that he’s been announced on that account is the clearest indication that he won’t be part of the first team setup just now, but there are clearly high hopes for him in the future.

He’s mainly featured for Hertha’s reserve team this season but you can see he has an elegance and confidence on the ball as he brings it out of the defence, while he’s also covered in a holding midfield role at times too.

They describe him as a ball-playing defender who is comfortable on either side of the defence so that sounds promising from Arsenal’s point of view, while it will be fun to watch his development in the U23 side this season.