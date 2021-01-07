Spurs confident of tying down star player with £200,000 per week deal on the table

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham are confident that Son Heung-min will sign a new bumper £200,000-per-week deal once contract talks resume.

Earlier this week, Spurs temporarily shelved plans to offer Son and Harry Kane new and improved terms until they have a clearer picture of their financial position amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With the club’s revenues decimated by the pandemic, the decision to hold off on contract talks will have been alarming to Spurs fans who will be desperate to tie down the duo to long-term contracts. Indeed, the pair have directly combined for 13 goals in the Premier League, equalling the record set by the SAS partnership of Sutton and Shearer, in their Blackburn Rovers days.

However, even with talks currently on hold, Spurs are said to be confident that Son will extend his stay beyond 2023 and agree to a 25% increase on his current £150,000 weekly wage, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph also report that negotiations between the two parties were slowed down due to Son changing his representatives. Sorting a new contract for both Kane and Son is top of Daniel Levy’s priority list as the Spurs chairman looks to fend off interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

With that in mind, Spurs will look to get that £200,000 per week deal tabled as soon as possible. The club’s finances have been hit hard by the ongoing shutout of fans, having only recently spent £1billion on their new stadium, and posted losses of £63.9million for the last financial year.

The Premier League will survive with mega TV and sponsorship deals so Spurs can weather the storm. Tying down Kane and Son would improve the financial position of the club with two high value assets.