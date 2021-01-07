“That’s just how it is” – Worrying signs for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp sounds resigned to losing key player next summer

Plenty of fans will look at Liverpool’s recent dominance and wonder why any first team player would actually want to leave, but we have to remember they are humans too and some will need a change of scenery to motivate them.

Gini Wijnaldum might not be spoken about as one of the most obvious stars at Anfield, but he’s played over 40 games a season since his arrival and he’s a vital part of the midfield.

The Express recently confirmed that his contract is up at the end of the season and Barcelona are showing a serious interest in signing him, so there’s a good chance that he might move on.

You do have to wonder how vital Ronald Koeman would be to that move because Barca have Presidential elections coming up and he could lose his job depending on the winner, but that may also explain why Wijnaldum is delaying any decision for now.

Jurgen Klopp recently spoke about his admiration for the player and you can see how much he likes him, but there is a tone of resignation in his voice and body language as he explains how there’s nothing else to say on the topic just now:

Will Wijnaldum sign a new contract? ? pic.twitter.com/3btJkJ5uIo — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 7, 2021

It certainly looks like Liverpool should be more hopeful of him signing a new deal rather than expecting it, but this could drag out dependent on the Presidential and financial situation at Barcelona too.