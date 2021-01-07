Video: Arsenal youngster’s impact recognised as he wins the club’s Player of the Month Award

There are always calls from angry fans to give the kids a chance when things aren’t going well, but doing that has actually been a key reason in Arsenal’s recent turnaround.

Bukayo Saka actually broke through last season and looked impressive but he had that problem where his versatility was becoming an issue for him as he looked to hold down a regular role in the side.

He’s clearly gained the trust of Mikel Arteta in recent weeks and he’s become much more than just a contributor after the club confirmed he was their Player of the Month for December:

Hopefully this leads to him being one of the first names on the team sheet and he could even develop into a player that Arteta build his team around, but it should mean that he’s a regular starter for the rest of the season if nothing else.