Atalanta forward Amad Diallo was suddenly thrust into the news at the end of the summer window with suggestions that Man United had an agreement to sign him, but it appeared that his work permit status prevented an immediate transfer.

He’s not really played for the Italian side this season so we’ve not had many chances to see him in action, but the club have now confirmed that his transfer is completed and he’s officially a Man United player:

We are delighted to confirm @AmadDiallo79's transfer to United has been finalised! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

It’s not clear if he’s going to go straight into the first team or if he might follow Facundo Pellistri by playing in the U23’s for a while, but he’s a pacey wide forward who could be interesting to watch as an impact sub if he gets a chance to impress.

A report from Goal has indicated that the deal to sign him could be worth as much as £37m so they’ve spent some serious money on him, and that may bring some pressure on Solskjaer to get him involved with the first team straight away.

Diallo also followed up on the official announcement with a post of his own, and it’s clear that he’s raring to go: