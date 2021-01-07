Menu

West Ham eye superb Sebastien Haller replacement

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as a possible replacement for Sebastien Haller who looks set to join Ajax.

READ MORE: Man United confirm long-awaited signing

News that West Ham have accepted a £20m bid from Ajax for Haller’s services was recently reported by Sky Sports.

However, with the Ivorian looking increasingly more likely to depart the country’s capital, the Hammers have now turned their attentions to Lyon star striker Dembele.

Haller’s 12-months at West Ham has been plagued with inconsistency after a series of underwhelming performances saw the striker net just 10 times in 48 Premier League appearances.

Sky Sports claim Karen Brady and co. have accepted Ajax’s £20m bid with ESPN reporting that personal terms should not be a problem.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal youngster’s impact recognised as he wins the club’s Player of the Month Award
Video: Man United officially confirm the £37m signing of Amad Diallo
Photo: Done deal – Arsenal officially confirm their first January signing and give a major hint over his initial status

However, with Haller set to depart, football reporter Loic Tanzi claims West Ham are now considering Dembele after upping their interest in the French marksman over the last two days.

Dembele’s name is often thrown around whenever the transfer window opens, however, it is unusual that a club will allow one of their only first-team forwards to depart without being confident they can secure a suitable replacement.

Should Dembele join West Ham, do you think he’ll be a success in the Premier League? – Let us know in the comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.