Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly stalling over signing a new contract with the club due to the money on offer.

The Netherlands international’s future at Anfield has looked in doubt for some time, and a recent report from Todo Fichajes claimed he’d rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer to put himself one step closer to leaving the club.

This may be slightly wide of the mark, however, as an update from Sky Sports states that Wijnaldum has not actually turned the offer down, but is stalling on accepting the current financial terms being offered to him.

The report explains that the 30-year-old wants his earnings to be more in line with some of the Reds’ other top players, so it will be interesting to see if there could still be room for negotiation that sees him stay on Merseyside.

Sky Sports add that Barcelona remain interested in Wijnaldum, but have not yet turned that interest into a formal offer to snap him up.

Many Liverpool fans will surely be hoping that something can be agreed for this popular fan-favourite who has been so instrumental to the team’s recent success.

Wijnaldum would undoubtedly be a fine signing for Barcelona as well, where he’d link up with his former Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman.