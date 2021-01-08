Arsenal could offload another outcast as he’s offered for free to Euro giants

Obviously every club would be looking for some kind of fee for any player who is still under contract, but it sometimes makes sense to simply get them off the wage bill and move on.

Arsenal have started a clear-out in defence this month with William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac completing loan moves away from the club, while it also looks like Sokratis could be on his way out too.

It’s now looking like they aren’t even looking to stop there, with a report from Goal indicating that Shkodran Mustafi has been offered to Inter Milan on a free transfer.

The German defender is out of contract this summer so it’s unlikely that he would attract a big fee anyway, but the report suggests that Arsenal would be willing to let him go for free if it means he leaves this month.

Mustafi hasn’t been a total disaster at Arsenal but he’s shown signs that he’s not good enough and he lacks concentration at key moments, while a grand total of 43 Premier League minutes this year shows that he’s not a regular part of the team.

Moving several players on would certainly open up some options for Mikel Arteta to add to his squad, so they’ll be hoping that Inter take them up on this offer.