Arsenal’s efforts to sign new attacking midfielder hit roadblock – updates on three players linked

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new attacking midfielder appears to have hit a roadblock, or so information provided by David Ornstein for The Athletic suggests so.

The Gunners fell to 15th in the Premier League table after a torrid start to their Premier League campaign, but three consecutive league wins since Boxing Day has seen their position drastically improved – such is the nature of the congestion in England’s top tier this term.

However, Mikel Arteta would be naive to think that three victories suggests there are no voids in need of urgent filling in the January transfer window. Considering Mesut Ozil has been exiled and not replaced, you think it likely that they could look to bring in a no.10.

As The Athletic report, Norwich’s Emi Buendia, Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Real Madrid’s Isco have all been mentioned as potential targets. However, as David Ornstein mentions in the report, there are reasons specific to each player which is leaving all three looking like improbable acquisitions.

Emi Buendia: Arsenal put off by £40M price-tag.

Julian Brandt: No contact made with Dortmund.

Isco: Not considered a target by manager Arteta

(All information via The Athletic)

It remains to be seen where Arsenal will turn from here, but a solution needs to be found if they want to have any chance of pushing for a European spot. Time is on their side, with it only being January 8th, but that can’t distract them from the need for haste and decisive action.