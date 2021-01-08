According to L’Equipe, Atletico Madrid have made an offer for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Dembele, who previously impressed at Celtic, has made mince meat of Ligue 1 defences for much of his time as a Lyon player.

Though he has managed just the one goal in 13 league appearances this time around, his side currently sit top of the table in France.

Dembele, though, may well be finishing the season with another current league leader in Atletico Madrid, who have recently lost Diego Costa.

L’Equipe report that Atletico have made an offer for Dembele, the details of which include an initial loan with the option to make it permanent.

The report claims that, should Dembele push to leave the club in the current transfer window, those pulling the strings at Lyon will not stand in his way.

Although, that depends on whether or not they’ll be able to sign a replacement. Islam Slimani is mentioned as a potential option for them.

Atletico didn’t receive a penny in exchange for Costa, with the Spaniard’s contract being terminated, so signing Dembele on loan would be a good way to replace him without breaking the bank.

Goal report that Dembele has also been linked with West Ham, but he’s not keen on a move to the Hammers, which clears a path for Diego Simeone.