Bayern Munich squander two goal lead, giving RB Leipzig the edge in Bundesliga title race

Bayern Munich travelled to face Marco Rose’s Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga this evening. The champions went into the match on the back of three wins on the spin, and a two point lead at the top over RB Leipzig. A victory would have given Bayern a great chance to extend their lead as Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund tomorrow evening, meaning they could well drop points.

Things were all going swimmingly on 20 minutes as Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty to put the visitors ahead. Then Leon Goretzka made sure of things with a fantastic second, six minutes later… or so he thought.

Suddenly, a position of comfort got very uncomfortable as Jonas Hoffman scored a quick fire brace to level things up on the stroke of half time.

Florian Neuhaus then scored what proved to be the winner for the home side within minutes of the restart, as Monchengladbach went 3-2 in front.

There was one flashpoint of note, with Bayern on the attack, as Leroy Sane struck a fearsome shot which knocked his unfortunate opponent, Matthias Ginter, for six. You can view the video of that rocket strike by clicking the link below.

There was nothing amusing about that as far as Bayern were concerned, especially when the full time whistle sounded to condemn them to defeat.

The loss means that Munich remain on 33 points, whilst RB Leipzig now have the chance to go top with victory over Dortmund tomorrow, as they sit in second on 31 points with a game in hand.