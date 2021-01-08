Bayern Munich plotting ambitious move for Barcelona midfielder

Bayern Munich could move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong when the summer transfer window opens later this year, according to Don Balon.

De Jong arrived at the Nou Camp with high expectations after the role he played in Ajax’s memorable run in the Champions League. Despite having quality and potential beyond doubt, he’s not yet the finished article – though it would be unfair to expect him to be.

Don Balon believe that hasn’t deterred Bayern, who they claim sniffed around De Jong over the summer without taking it any further, but could launch an official move to sign him later this year, with the Bavarian heavyweights keen to reinforce their midfield.

While there’s little doubt that Bayern would be keen on adding a player of De Jong’s quality to their squad, and the prospect of him in the midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich is utterly mouthwatering, it’s difficult to imagine Barcelona agreeing to sell him.

Particularly considering that this will be the first summer transfer window for their new president, who will no doubt be keen to get it right and appease the fans. Selling one of the their most promising young players would be counterproductive to that goal.