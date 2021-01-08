Bournemouth striker linked with return to Premier League as West Ham seek Haller replacement

Today’s sale of West Ham’s striker, Sebastien Haller, to Ajax caused the London club to suffer a £25m loss on their initial investment. However, the Hammers were happy to cut their losses and now look for a swift replacement in the forward area.

The Irons are looking at various options. We reported on the Moussa Dembele link earlier, but according to Sky Sports News’ Transfer Gossip show, this morning, the East Londoners are also thought to be considering a bid for AFC Bournemouth attacker Josh King.

West Ham would like a striker with proven Premier League pedigree after their mistake with Haller, who came from abroad. King has played in the English top flight for Bournemouth over several years, although he does now ply his trade in the Championship with the South Coast club.

King could be gettable with the offer of a return to Premier League football on the table, but Sky Sports said that a deal will only be done if Bournemouth get their valuation for the player met. It is unlikely that King will force things or make transfer demands, with the Cherries looking good for promotion so if West Ham want the player they will need to pay a good price for him.